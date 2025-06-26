World Liberty Financial lands $100m from Aqua 1 for RWA expansion

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 23:57
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.445-27.71%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.02926-10.81%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001445-14.19%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002817--%
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
Allo
RWA$0.004867-22.56%

World Liberty Financial, a DeFi platform with ties to Donald Trump’s financial vision, has secured a $100 million vote of confidence from Aqua 1. The UAE fund’s investment underscores the growing institutional appetite for governance rights in blockchain-based finance.

According to a June 26 announcement, UAE-registered Web3-native fund Aqua 1 acquired $100 million worth of governance tokens from World Liberty Financial, the Trump-linked decentralized finance platform known for its focus on real-world asset tokenization and dollar-backed stablecoin issuance.

The sizable acquisition positions Aqua 1 to directly influence WLFI’s on-chain governance, just as the protocol scales global infrastructure for its USD1 stablecoin and prepares a cross-border asset marketplace. Both parties framed the deal as a long-term alignment aimed at integrating tokenized RWAs into mainstream institutional flows.

Inside Aqua 1’s realignment with WLFI

Aqua 1’s $100 million WLFI token purchase is a strategic move to shape the future of institutional DeFi. By acquiring governance rights, the UAE-based fund gains direct influence over WLFI’s roadmap, particularly its USD1 stablecoin expansion and RWA tokenization initiatives.

The partnership aims to accelerate WLFI’s institutional adoption, leveraging Aqua 1’s compliance expertise to navigate regulatory hurdles in emerging markets. A key priority will be integrating USD1 into commercial payment systems, supporting WLFI’s bid for stablecoin dominance as global regulators increase scrutiny of dollar-pegged alternatives.

Beyond governance, the deal enables cross-border synergies. Aqua 1 will assist WLFI’s expansion into South America, Europe, and Asia, while WLFI will support the launch of Aqua Fund, a UAE-domiciled investment vehicle focused on blockchain infrastructure and AI-powered Web3 projects.

The fund’s planned listing on an ADGM-regulated secondary market could provide a liquidity framework for other tokenized investment vehicles.

The collaboration also includes the joint development of BlockRock, an institutional RWA platform targeting high-value traditional assets. If successful, it could position WLFI as a leader in the $16 trillion RWA market—competing with legacy players like BlackRock’s BUIDL and Franklin Templeton’s OnChain funds.

Aqua 1’s investment marks a pivotal shift in crypto’s evolution. Governance tokens, once the domain of retail participants, are now instruments for institutional players steering DeFi toward TradFi compatibility. WLFI’s Trump-era branding adds a political layer, but the core story is the fusion of Middle Eastern capital, U.S.-centric stablecoin infrastructure, and global RWA ambitions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

Ripple (XRP) знову розширює свою глобальну присутність, цього разу входячи до Королівства Бахрейн через нове партнерство з Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB). Водночас, нові дані показують, що корпоративні скарбниці XRP перевищили $11,5 мільярдів після нової покупки від Reliance Global. Ripple розширюється в Бахрейн, зміцнюючи свою присутність на Близькому [...]
Ripple
XRP$2.3391-16.74%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 07:00
Share
ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

USDE, один із найбільших стейблкоїнів з ринковою капіталізацією $14 мільярдів, втратив свою прив'язку до $1. Читати далі: ТЕРМІНОВО: Стейблкоїн, який втратив свою прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву
1
1$0.004189-31.78%
Ethena USDe
USDE$0.9979-0.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 06:23
Share
Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптоефективність диверсифікувалася відтоді, як Bitcoin досяг нового історичного максимуму (ATH), при цьому XRP, Pi Network, Cardano та Bitcoin Hyper привернули потік капіталу завдяки технічним та онлайн-наративам. Показники RSI, клиноподібні та прапорові патерни вказують на потенціал відновлення по мірі наближення прогресу в політиці США.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00405-3.80%
Ripple
XRP$2.3391-16.74%
Pi Network
PI$0.19849-12.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 06:30
Share

Trending News

More

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Morgan Stanley відкриває ворота криптовалюти

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют