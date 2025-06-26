Bitcoin spot ETF has a net inflow of 5,236 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 13,642 ETH By: PANews 2025/06/26 22:38

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Lookonchain , 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 5,236 BTC (about $561 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow of 3,158 BTC (about $338 million), and currently holds 692,877 BTC (about $74.26 billion). 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 13,642 ETH (about $33.2 million), iShares had an inflow of 22,698 ETH (about $55.25 million), and currently holds 1,743,756 ETH (about $4.24 billion).