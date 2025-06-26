Spark: SNAPS airdrop is now live, 5 million SPK tokens will be distributed to the first 500 participants By: PANews 2025/06/26 23:08

SPK $0,03579 -26,80% JUNE $0,0711 -25,39% SPARK $0,003539 -41,23% NOW $0,00404 -4,49%

PANews reported on June 26 that Spark announced that the SNAPS airdrop is now live, and about 5 million SPK tokens will be distributed to the first 500 participants in the Spark SNAPS event. Users can check their qualifications and claim their rewards through the designated link.