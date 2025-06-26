Zilliqa transitions to 2.0 with full EVM support and protocol overhaul

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 20:47
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$0.7066-33.15%

Zilliqa blockchain network has officially moved from version 1.0 to 2.0, a protocol upgrade that restructures the blockchain’s architecture. 

According to a press release shared with crypto.news, the update introduces Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, a new Proof-of-Stake consensus model, and infrastructure designed to support institutional use cases. 

The roll out follows a six-month test phase involving 21 external validators. During this period, the proto-mainnet processed 7.5 million blocks and completed 15 client upgrades.

Key features of the upgrade include modular components that allow for greater network flexibility and future scalability. The update also introduces support for tokenized assets, verifiable smart contracts, and compliance-aligned DeFi infrastructure.

With EVM compatibility now in place, developers can deploy Ethereum-native applications on Zilliqa without significant changes. The platform also adds customizable shards, cross-chain communication, light client support, and updated staking mechanics.

The new staking system is designed to streamline validator onboarding and offers early incentives for users who migrate from Zilliqa 1.0. This is part of a broader shift intended to transition liquidity to the upgraded network while maintaining performance. 

Zilliqa’s roadmap includes future additions such as smart accounts and zero-knowledge features, with aims to support digital identity, programmable assets, and privacy-preserving compliance tools.

Initial projects building on Zilliqa 2.0 span areas like tokenized assets, regulated DeFi, and fintech infrastructure. Early integrations include partnerships with LTIN and deBridge, which plans to bring native USDC to the network.

Under 1.0, the network experienced periods of instability, including validator bugs and service outages. According to the team, the upgraded version offers a more modular and fault-tolerant architecture to address technical limitations and improve overall network reliability.

Commenting on the upgrade, Zilliqa interim CEO Alexander Zahnd emphasized the importance of the transformation. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

Ripple (XRP) знову розширює свою глобальну присутність, цього разу входячи до Королівства Бахрейн через нове партнерство з Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB). Водночас, нові дані показують, що корпоративні скарбниці XRP перевищили $11,5 мільярдів після нової покупки від Reliance Global. Ripple розширюється в Бахрейн, зміцнюючи свою присутність на Близькому [...]
Ripple
XRP$2.347-16.66%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 07:00
Share
ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

USDE, один із найбільших стейблкоїнів з ринковою капіталізацією $14 мільярдів, втратив свою прив'язку до $1. Читати далі: ТЕРМІНОВО: Стейблкоїн, який втратив свою прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву
1
1$0.004312-29.87%
Ethena USDe
USDE$0.995-0.50%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 06:23
Share
Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптоефективність диверсифікувалася відтоді, як Bitcoin досяг нового історичного максимуму (ATH), при цьому XRP, Pi Network, Cardano та Bitcoin Hyper привернули потік капіталу завдяки технічним та онлайн-наративам. Показники RSI, клиноподібні та прапорові патерни вказують на потенціал відновлення по мірі наближення прогресу в політиці США.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00404-4.26%
Ripple
XRP$2.347-16.66%
Pi Network
PI$0.19622-14.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 06:30
Share

Trending News

More

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Morgan Stanley відкриває ворота криптовалюти

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют