YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation By: PANews 2025/06/26 20:14

BNB $1,094.01 -12.66% JUNE $0.0711 -25.39%

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan engagement with the $IDOL token mechanism. MEET48 integrates virtual performances, idol management games and offline activities, aiming to cover more than 30 million Asian fans, and plans to hold a large-scale Web3 idol performance festival in Hong Kong on August 2.