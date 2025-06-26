Top 3 reasons Amp crypto price will rebound after crashing 40%

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 20:27
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008298-32.37%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
MAY
MAY$0.0299-20.39%
Amp
AMP$0.002365-20.85%

Amp crypto price has crashed by over 40% from its highest point in May and by nearly 80% from its 2024 high. 

Amp (AMP) token dropped to a low of $0.00293 this week, its lowest level since April. This retreat has brought its market cap to $286 million, down from its all-time high of $3.5 billion. Here are the top three reasons why the coin may rebound soon.

Amp crypto has formed a double-bottom pattern

The first reason Amp may bounce back is that it has formed a double-bottom pattern on the daily chart. This pattern consists of two distinct lows and a neckline. In this case, the bottom section is at $0.0029, while the neckline is at $0.00578.

The profit target in a double-bottom is established by subtracting the lower side from the neckline. In this case, the calculation gives the pattern’s height as $0.00288. Adding this figure to the neckline gives a target of $0.0086, up 155% from the current level.

Amp crypto price

Whales are buying Amp

Another reason the Amp token may rebound is that whales are actively accumulating AMP. These large holders are increasing their token holdings, signaling expectations of a price recovery.

One reason for this accumulation is the belief that Amp is highly undervalued, as the MVRV ratio has plunged to -1.78. An MVRV ratio below 1 typically indicates that a token is trading at a discount.

The chart below shows that wallets holding between 100,000 and 1 million AMP have increased their holdings to 1.1 billion from the year-to-date low of 1.05 billion. Similarly, whales holding between 1 million and 10 million tokens now hold over 1.97 billion coins, while those with 10 million to 100 million now hold 10.7 billion.

Amp whale activity and MVRV

Supply on exchanges is falling

Meanwhile, there are signs that investors are not dumping AMP even as its price declines. Nansen data shows that exchange balances have dropped to 15.35 billion tokens, down 15% in the last 30 days and 20% in the last 90. There were nearly 20 billion AMP on exchanges in April.

AMP exchange balances

Therefore, the strong technicals, combined with the falling supply on exchanges and increased whale accumulation, suggest that AMP may bounce back.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

Ripple (XRP) знову розширює свою глобальну присутність, цього разу входячи до Королівства Бахрейн через нове партнерство з Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB). Водночас, нові дані показують, що корпоративні скарбниці XRP перевищили $11,5 мільярдів після нової покупки від Reliance Global. Ripple розширюється в Бахрейн, зміцнюючи свою присутність на Близькому [...]
Ripple
XRP$2.347-16.66%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 07:00
Share
ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

USDE, один із найбільших стейблкоїнів з ринковою капіталізацією $14 мільярдів, втратив свою прив'язку до $1. Читати далі: ТЕРМІНОВО: Стейблкоїн, який втратив свою прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву
1
1$0.004312-29.87%
Ethena USDe
USDE$0.995-0.50%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 06:23
Share
Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптоефективність диверсифікувалася відтоді, як Bitcoin досяг нового історичного максимуму (ATH), при цьому XRP, Pi Network, Cardano та Bitcoin Hyper привернули потік капіталу завдяки технічним та онлайн-наративам. Показники RSI, клиноподібні та прапорові патерни вказують на потенціал відновлення по мірі наближення прогресу в політиці США.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00404-4.26%
Ripple
XRP$2.347-16.66%
Pi Network
PI$0.19622-14.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 06:30
Share

Trending News

More

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Morgan Stanley відкриває ворота криптовалюти

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют