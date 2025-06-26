Brazil's Central Bank Solicits Public Opinions on Virtual Asset Accounting Standards By: PANews 2025/06/26 19:02

PANews reported on June 26 that according to the official website of the Central Bank of Brazil, the Central Bank of Brazil recently issued a draft regulatory resolution on the accounting recognition, measurement, cancellation and disclosure standards of virtual assets and utility tokens of financial institutions and launched a public consultation. The move aims to improve the transparency, comparability and quality of relevant accounting information. The public can submit opinions and suggestions through the official website of the Central Bank or the government's " Participa + Brasil " platform before August 24 , 2025 .