The Ministry of Digital Transformation called on Ukrainians to join the survey on the AI Development Strategy

2025/06/26 16:55
  • The Ministry of Digital Transformation has launched a survey on the AI Development Strategy for those interested in innovation.
  • It will run until 10 July.
  • The questionnaire explores the ideas, risks, and priorities of this area for the state.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, together with international partners, has started drafting the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Development Strategy for Ukraine until 2030. In this regard, the ministry has initiated an online survey that will be open until 10 July.

The document itself will become a guideline for the integration of AI technologies into key areas of the country’s life — from public administration and economy to education, defense, and healthcare.

The survey is open to:

  • Representatives of business and startups;
  • Public sector employees;
  • Scientists and educators;
  • Anyone interested in the development of innovations in Ukraine.

The development is being carried out in partnership with the Estonian company Digital Nation OÜ, with the support of the Estonian Centre for International Development (ESTDEV), as well as the UK DIGIT project, implemented by the Eurasia Foundation with funding from UK Dev.

The project fits into the broader WINWIN Digital Development and Innovation Strategy 2030, which defines Ukraine’s technological priorities.

The questionnaire covers the participants’ views on:

  • National strategic goals in the field of AI;
  • Opportunities and risks of the technology;
  • Niches in which Ukraine can achieve global leadership (e.g. AI for agriculture, cybersecurity, or digital governance);
  • The biggest obstacles to AI development and ways to overcome them;
  • Key policy decisions and investments needed to develop the AI ecosystem.

The agency emphasized that the strategy should be the result of a broad public dialogue and reflect the interests of various groups of the population, from experts to ordinary users.

In May 2025, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Council of Europe signed the world’s first Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence and human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

However, according to a report by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, more than half of Ukrainians surveyed have not used AI.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the “Ukrainian Startup Fund” have developed a Sandbox project for AI and blockchain startups.

