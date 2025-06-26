ASX probe into $164m project failure deepens, Australian regulators assemble panel of experts: report

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 17:01
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000614-27.42%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13348-13.42%

Australian Securities and Investments Commission appoints former central bank deputy governor to a three-member expert panel to investigate the ASX’s failed blockchain project worth over $160 million.

According to a recent report by Reuters, one of the members of the three-member expert panel is former central bank deputy governor Guy Debelle. The panel is tasked to investigate the Australian Securities Exchange’s failed blockchain project that was worth approximately $163.1 million.

Aside from Debelle, ASIC also appointed non-executive director of the Commonwealth Bank Rob Whitfield as panel chair. On the other hand, non-executive director of Australian firms AGL and Collins Foods, Christine Holman, will be joining the panel as a member.

According to ASIC, the inquiry panel will be asked to provide recommendations and identify any shortcomings or insufficiencies within the ASX management. These could include deficiencies in its governance, capability and risk management that could have led to the blockchain project failing.

Moreover, the panel is also expected to submit a report to the ASIC by March 31, 2026. The report should consist of the team’s findings and recommendations for further steps that regulators must take regarding the investigation.

In an emailed response to Reuters, ASX said that it would welcome the regulator’s announcement and vowed to engage “constructively” with the panel members throughout the investigation.

What was the failed ASX blockchain project?

ASX first began the project to revamp its current trading platform , which is known as the Clearing House Electronic Subregister System or CHESS, by incorporating back in 2015. Under the leadership of then-CEO Elmer Funke Kupper, ASX signed on New York-based startup Digital Asset Holdings to begin working on the blockchain-centered project.

However overtime, people involved in the project started pointing out concerns that digital assets at the time still lacked market support and that ASX had enlisted the help of the New York startup without properly testing the product’s scalability.

It wasn’t until November 2024 when the ASX decided to abandon the project entirely, stating “citing dysfunctional management, concerns about the product’s complexity and scalability, and difficulty finding experts to support it” as the reason behind the axing. The project was estimated to cost around 245 million AUD to $255 million AUD (around $164 million to $171 million).

According to Reuters, the project’s failure had fractured public trust in the stock exchange as more than a dozen brokers and other market participants and people directly involved in the blockchain project criticized it.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

Ripple (XRP) знову розширює свою глобальну присутність, цього разу входячи до Королівства Бахрейн через нове партнерство з Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB). Водночас, нові дані показують, що корпоративні скарбниці XRP перевищили $11,5 мільярдів після нової покупки від Reliance Global. Ripple розширюється в Бахрейн, зміцнюючи свою присутність на Близькому [...]
Ripple
XRP$2.347-16.66%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 07:00
Share
ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

USDE, один із найбільших стейблкоїнів з ринковою капіталізацією $14 мільярдів, втратив свою прив'язку до $1. Читати далі: ТЕРМІНОВО: Стейблкоїн, який втратив свою прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву
1
1$0.004312-29.87%
Ethena USDe
USDE$0.995-0.50%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 06:23
Share
Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптоефективність диверсифікувалася відтоді, як Bitcoin досяг нового історичного максимуму (ATH), при цьому XRP, Pi Network, Cardano та Bitcoin Hyper привернули потік капіталу завдяки технічним та онлайн-наративам. Показники RSI, клиноподібні та прапорові патерни вказують на потенціал відновлення по мірі наближення прогресу в політиці США.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00404-4.26%
Ripple
XRP$2.347-16.66%
Pi Network
PI$0.19622-14.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 06:30
Share

Trending News

More

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Morgan Stanley відкриває ворота криптовалюти

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют