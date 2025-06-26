A whale bought 4,455 ETH at an average price of $2,458 6 hours ago, and currently has a floating profit of $170,000 By: PANews 2025/06/26 15:51

PANews reported on June 26 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, two addresses suspected to belong to the same whale or institution bought 4,455 ETH at a cost price of $2,458 per ETH six hours ago, with a total value of approximately $10.95 million. The transaction has realized a floating profit of approximately $170,000.