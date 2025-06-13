JD Group executives: It is recommended to use offshore RMB stablecoins to promote the internationalization of the RMB

PANews
2025/06/13 11:12

PANews reported on June 13 that JD Group Chief Economist Shen Jianguang and JD Group Senior Research Director Zhu Taihui published an article titled "Promoting RMB Internationalization with Offshore RMB Stablecoins" in the China Economic Times hosted by the Development Research Center of the State Council. The article pointed out that issuing RMB stablecoins is a need to comply with the development trend of global stablecoins, a means to cope with the new US cryptocurrency policy, and a new tool to accelerate the internationalization of RMB. The development of offshore RMB stablecoins is an important means to mitigate the impact of uncertainty in the development of the "digital currency bridge" and will not affect the mainland's monetary policy regulation and cross-border capital management.

In terms of development rhythm, we adopt a gradual model. After accumulating experience and improving the mechanism in Hong Kong, we will gradually promote it from Hong Kong to the free trade zones and free trade ports in the Mainland in accordance with the model of "first offshore and then offshore", so as to continuously strengthen the support for the internationalization of the RMB. In order to achieve controllable risks, the user group can be limited to institutional clients and "qualified investors" first, and then gradually open it to retail users and the general public.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago

Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago. Circle has minted USDC worth 17.25 billion on
USDCoin
USDC$0,9997+0,02%
LENS
LENS$0,002868-3,07%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 08:46
Airdrops are still success makers, we just need to do them better | Opinion

Airdrops are still success makers, we just need to do them better | Opinion

Token distribution should be about more than a single splash, but rather cultivate vibrant, invested communities that contribute to long-term project viability
Moonveil
MORE$0,02153-18,50%
SPLASH
SPLASH$0,000477-2,85%
Term Finance
TERM$0,442--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01319-2,87%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 17:56
Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago

Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion new USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago.
Share
PANews2025/07/04 09:45

Trending News

More

Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago

Airdrops are still success makers, we just need to do them better | Opinion

Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

U.S. House Financial Services Committee: July 14th is "Crypto Week" and will review multiple crypto bills