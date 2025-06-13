In addition to Bank of America and U.S. Bancorp, Fifth Third Bank also expressed its interest in exploring the stablecoin space

PANews reported on June 13 that according to American Banker Daily, at a conference hosted by Morgan Stanley this week, executives from Bank of America (BofA), Fifth Third Bank and US Bancorp all expressed their interest in exploring the stablecoin field and seemed confident that they would soon enter a safe regulatory area.

Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America (BofA), said that "it is necessary to have it", and although the scale is uncertain, it is necessary to be prepared. He attributed the change in the bank's attitude to changes in the regulatory environment, saying that it was unclear whether banks could participate in the stablecoin business under previous regulatory regulations, and there were many uncertainties. If the GENIUS Act, the STABLE Act or similar bills are passed, clarity will help banks determine whether there are real business opportunities.

Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago. Circle has minted USDC worth 17.25 billion on
Airdrops are still success makers, we just need to do them better | Opinion

Token distribution should be about more than a single splash, but rather cultivate vibrant, invested communities that contribute to long-term project viability
Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion new USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago.
