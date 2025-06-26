Sen. Cynthia Lummis Says Both Crypto Market Structure Bill & GENIUS Act Must Pass This Year

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/26 05:42
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.00898-16.62%
MemeCore
M$2.09165+1.97%
Union
U$0.000894-65.10%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002209-23.27%
GET
GET$0.003622-13.16%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.01965-39.37%

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) encouraged her fellow U.S. lawmakers to advance both the GENIUS Act and broader crypto market structure overall in a Wednesday appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

Lawmakers Must Find Path Forward For Crypto, Cynthia Lummis Says

Speaking with Squawk Box co-anchor Joe Kernen on June 25, Lummis expressed her hopes that both the House of Representatives and the Senate could come together to enact sweeping crypto legislation.

“I hope now that they’re comparing the stablecoin legislation that their financial services committee passed to the GENIUS Act, we can work together to figure out a path forward for both market structure and the GENIUS Act,” Lummis said.

“I’m not saying combine them, but they both need to pass this year,” she continued.

The GENIUS Act, short for the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act, passed through the Senate in a 68-30 vote earlier this month.

The landmark stablecoin legislation will now be reviewed by the House of Representatives before it receives a final vote.

“I know there is enthusiasm in the White House for having Congress send them a win in the area of stablecoins, and I’m very confident that the GENIUS Act that we worked so hard to get passed the Senate is a high-quality product that is worthy of the president’s signature,” Lummis told CNBC.

Crypto Momentum Hits Capitol Hill

Lummis’ comments come amid a wave of digital asset regulatory momentum on Capitol Hill as a crypto-friendlier White House takes the reins.

Pro-crypto politicians have rushed to establish clear crypto regulations as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission pulls back on its regulation-by-enforcement approach to the blockchain sector as a whole.

On May 5, several Republican lawmakers unveiled a discussion draft that would develop a broad regulatory framework for crypto stateside.

However, whether key crypto legislation will be advanced before the end of the year remains to be seen.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

Ripple (XRP) знову розширює свою глобальну присутність, цього разу входячи до Королівства Бахрейн через нове партнерство з Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB). Водночас, нові дані показують, що корпоративні скарбниці XRP перевищили $11,5 мільярдів після нової покупки від Reliance Global. Ripple розширюється в Бахрейн, зміцнюючи свою присутність на Близькому [...]
Ripple
XRP$2.34-16.84%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 07:00
Share
ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

USDE, один із найбільших стейблкоїнів з ринковою капіталізацією $14 мільярдів, втратив свою прив'язку до $1. Читати далі: ТЕРМІНОВО: Стейблкоїн, який втратив свою прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву
1
1$0.004314-30.01%
Ethena USDe
USDE$0.9968-0.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 06:23
Share
Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптоефективність диверсифікувалася відтоді, як Bitcoin досяг нового історичного максимуму (ATH), при цьому XRP, Pi Network, Cardano та Bitcoin Hyper привернули потік капіталу завдяки технічним та онлайн-наративам. Показники RSI, клиноподібні та прапорові патерни вказують на потенціал відновлення по мірі наближення прогресу в політиці США.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00404-4.49%
Ripple
XRP$2.34-16.84%
Pi Network
PI$0.19727-13.93%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 06:30
Share

Trending News

More

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Morgan Stanley відкриває ворота криптовалюти

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют