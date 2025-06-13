Acting Chairman of the U.S. CFTC: Compliance requirements will not be relaxed just because the Trump administration promises to support the crypto industry

2025/06/13
PANews reported on June 13 that according to CoinDesk, Caroline Pham, acting chairperson of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), said at the Coinbase Annual Summit that despite the Trump administration's open attitude toward cryptocurrencies, regulators will not relax compliance requirements for the industry. She emphasized that "supporting innovation does not mean condoning illegal behavior," and the CFTC will focus on combating market fraud rather than convicting specific asset classes or technologies themselves.

Pham criticized the Biden administration's "overly extended legal interpretation" approach to regulation, pointing out that this tendency affects not only the crypto market, but also traditional derivatives and foreign exchange markets. She believes that when crypto technology is widely adopted, a blanket ban will become impractical.

