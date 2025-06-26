SharpLink Gaming Doubles Down on ETH with $30.6M Buy, Becomes World’s Largest Public Holder

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/26 03:19
Threshold
T$0.012-21.10%
Solana
SOL$185.86-15.46%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,123.21-9.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02597-17.08%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.00683-0.59%
Ethereum
ETH$3,786.26-12.98%

Sports betting company SharpLink Gaming has solidified its position as the world’s largest publicly traded Ethereum holder, acquiring an additional 12,207 ETH for $30.6 million in a five-day buying spree that ended June 20.

The Minneapolis-based firm now controls 188,478 ETH, worth approximately $457 million at current prices. This represents one of the audacious corporate crypto strategies since MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin accumulation campaign.

Increasing SharpLink’s ETH holdings underscores our forward-thinking approach to creating long-term value for our stockholders,” said Joseph Lubin, Chairman of SharpLink’s Board and Ethereum co-founder.

Since adopting Ethereum as its primary reserve asset on June 2, the company has generated 120 ETH in staking rewards while achieving 18.97% ETH per share growth, according to the company’s announcement.

Strategic Vision Behind the Ethereum Bet

SharpLink’s transformation began with a $425 million private placement led by Consensys Software Inc. in May.

The deal brought Lubin aboard as Chairman, providing institutional credibility and deep Ethereum expertise to guide the company’s treasury strategy.

Rather than holding cash or bonds, the company has committed to Ethereum as its primary reserve asset, making it the first Nasdaq-listed company to adopt an ETH-focused treasury model.

SharpLink’s approach extends beyond simple price speculation, with the company deploying 100% of its ETH holdings in staking solutions to generate yield while supporting Ethereum’s network security.

This dual-purpose strategy allows the firm to earn additional ETH rewards while participating in the network’s proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, potentially creating a compounding effect as staking rewards are reinvested.

The timing appears calculated, coming as Ethereum trades within a consolidation range between $2,400 and $2,800 after surging 80% from April lows.

Industry observers note that SharpLink’s accumulation coincides with growing institutional interest in ETH staking, particularly as more than 35 million ETH tokens have been staked, representing over 28% of the total supply locked in smart contracts.

The company’s aggressive equity-to-crypto conversion model has also created some speculations in the traditional finance circles, particularly given the gaming sector’s historically conservative approach to balance sheet management.

Institutional Momentum Builds Across Multiple Fronts

Institutional demand for ETH continues to accelerate through traditional channels. In recent weeks, BlackRock and Fidelity poured over $21 million into Ethereum ETFs, while on-chain data shows whale wallets accumulated 871,000 ETH in a single day earlier this month.

We’re beginning to witness a mature approach to the company’s adoption strategy, as it is becoming more selective about the digital assets that align with its specific business models.

Recent developments across the crypto space support this thesis, as SharpLink’s strategy is just a mirror of a broader trend of institutional capital flowing into alternative cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin.

Earlier this week, China’s Nano Labs announced a $500 million convertible note agreement to accumulate up to $1 billion in BNB tokens, targeting 5-10% of the total circulating supply.

Similarly, Nasdaq-listed Classover Holdings has revealed plans to raise $500 million for a Solana-based treasury, with 80% of proceeds allocated to SOL purchases.

Even traditional blockchain projects are exploring treasury diversification, with Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson proposing a $100 million conversion of ADA into stablecoins and Bitcoin.

These moves suggest that the era of single-asset treasury strategies may be ending as companies seek to optimize their crypto holdings for specific use cases.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Криптовалютні новини: Morgan Stanley розширює доступ до криптовалюти для всіх клієнтів з управління капіталом

Криптовалютні новини: Morgan Stanley розширює доступ до криптовалюти для всіх клієнтів з управління капіталом

Morgan Stanley відкриває криптоінвестиції для всіх заможних клієнтів, включаючи пенсійні рахунки, розширюючи свої послуги з цифрових активів. Morgan Stanley, світовий банківський гігант, що управляє активами на суму $8 трильйонів, розширює свої послуги з криптоінвестицій для всіх клієнтів з управління капіталом. Цей крок знаменує значний відхід від попередньої політики, яка обмежувала доступ до [...] Повідомлення Криптовалютні новини: Morgan Stanley розширює доступ до криптовалюти для всіх клієнтів з управління капіталом вперше з'явилося на Live Bitcoin News.
Movement
MOVE$0.0795-26.52%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00821-28.23%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/11 09:00
Share
Dogecoin (DOGE) утримує ключовий рівень $0.25, оскільки новий ETF та активність китів викликають надії на прорив

Dogecoin (DOGE) утримує ключовий рівень $0.25, оскільки новий ETF та активність китів викликають надії на прорив

Ціна Dogecoin бореться за утримання критичної підтримки на рівні $0,25, оскільки зростає нова хвиля інституційного інтересу. Нещодавно представлений ETF Dogecoin від 21Shares (TDOG) надає традиційним інвесторам регульований доступ до DOGE без необхідності керувати гаманцями чи приватними ключами, що є важливим етапом, який може розширити ліквідність та покращити цінове виявлення. Пов'язане читання: План порятунку на $200 мільйонів: мемкоїн TRUMP бореться за виживання Поява TDOG на основних ринкових платформах (через підтримку лістингу DTCC та доступ через брокерів) сигналізує про зростаюче прийняття ETF мемкоїнів, що відображає ранні тенденції впровадження, які спостерігалися з фондами Bitcoin та Ethereum. Для керуючих портфелями ETF-обгортка спрощує відповідність правилам, зберігання та ребалансування — ключові перешкоди, які історично відсторонювали DOGE від інституційних мандатів. Ціна DOGE рухається в бічному ринку на денному графіку. Джерело: DOGEUSD на Tradingview Кити Dogecoin накопичують, оскільки пропозиція на біржах зменшується Потоки в блокчейні узгоджуються з наративом ETF. Дані показують, що приблизно $23 мільйони в DOGE нещодавно покинули централізовані біржі, класичне накопичення китами, яке зменшує негайний тиск продажу і може обмежити пропозицію, коли попит зростає. Водночас технічна структура залишається конструктивною, оскільки DOGE дотримується висхідного каналу з літа, і цього тижня відзначився четвертий успішний відскок від зростаючої лінії підтримки тренду. Індикатори імпульсу стабілізувалися, з годинним RSI, що тримається вище нейтрального рівня, та індикатором балансового обсягу (OBV), що має тенденцію до зростання, що є ознаками того, що купівля на спадах зберігається, навіть коли загальна волатильність криптовалют зростає. Разом зменшення резервів на біржах та стабільні ставки китів створюють підтримуюче тло для Q4, що історично є сезонно сильним періодом для DOGE. Прогноз ціни Doge: ключові рівні для спостереження У короткостроковій перспективі бикам потрібно повернути $0,254–$0,255, щоб прорвати короткострокову верхню межу спадного тренду; закриття вище $0,260 посилило б рух до $0,278–$0,284, з верхньою межею каналу біля $0,33 як наступною ціллю. Неспроможність подолати $0,255 утримує ціну в діапазоні між $0,24–$0,26. На спадній стороні початкова підтримка Dogecoin знаходиться на рівні $0,2475, потім $0,240 (нижня межа каналу). Рішучий прорив нижче $0,232 анулював би конструктивну структуру та відкрив шлях до $0,212–$0,205. Пов'язане читання: Старі правила Bitcoin більше не діють, попереджає Артур Хейс З TDOG, що знижує бар'єри для інституційного капіталу, і китами, що тихо утримують позиції, Dogecoin має сприятливе співвідношення ризику та винагороди вище $0,25. Чисте повернення $0,26 може розблокувати імпульс до $0,28–$0,33 у найближчі тижні, тоді як притоки ETF та зменшення пропозиції на біржах підтримують довгостроковий наратив $1,00. Зображення обкладинки від ChatGPT, графік DOGEUSD від Tradingview
DOGE
DOGE$0.19435-21.56%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.003537-40.41%
PROJECT RESCUE
RESCUE$0.1501+1.14%
Share
NewsBTC2025/10/11 09:00
Share
Аналіз: Обсяг ліквідації Hyperliquid наближається до 7 мільярдів доларів, загальний обсяг мережі може досягти 30-40 мільярдів доларів

Аналіз: Обсяг ліквідації Hyperliquid наближається до 7 мільярдів доларів, загальний обсяг мережі може досягти 30-40 мільярдів доларів

PANews повідомив 11 жовтня, що MLM (@mlmabc) заявив, що чутки про "ліквідацію на $10 мільярдів" були неправдивими, і що фактичний масштаб може перевищувати $30-40 мільярдів. Також було розкрито, що майже $7 мільярдів було ліквідовано лише на Hyperliquid.
MAY
MAY$0.02933-22.07%
Share
PANews2025/10/11 09:10
Share

Trending News

More

Криптовалютні новини: Morgan Stanley розширює доступ до криптовалюти для всіх клієнтів з управління капіталом

Dogecoin (DOGE) утримує ключовий рівень $0.25, оскільки новий ETF та активність китів викликають надії на прорив

Аналіз: Обсяг ліквідації Hyperliquid наближається до 7 мільярдів доларів, загальний обсяг мережі може досягти 30-40 мільярдів доларів

Приготуйтеся: передпродаж нових токенів $IPO скоро відкриється з ексклюзивними пропозиціями

Криптовалютні новини: Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів