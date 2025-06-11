Irys — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop

Incrypted
2025/06/11 04:27
Work X
WORK$0.001899+0.52%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004227-8.76%
DROP
DROP$0.00001098+119.60%
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

Irys is a blockchain protocol for cheap and fast data storage and processing. It supports both temporary and persistent files, and smart contracts can work directly with them thanks to EVM compatibility. Irys is suitable for building scalable applications that need fast access to large amounts of data.

The project has raised $8.9 million from Framework Ventures, Hypersphere Ventures, Lemniscap, Primitive Ventures, OpenSea Ventures and others.

In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities are worth doing in testnet with an eye on drops.

  1. Go to the site, connect the test network and request test tokens:
Connect the test network and request test tokens. Data: irys.xyz/faucet
  1. Playing games on the site:
Playing games. Data: irysarcade.xyz/games
  1. Performing tasks on Galxe:
Running errands. Data: Galxe
  1. Writing posts on X (Twitter) about the project via Irys Starboard:
Writing posts about the project. Data: Irys Starboard
  1. By being socially active on X (Twitter), we also post on Kaito.

Completing activities does not require monetary costs, except for the Galxe quests and does not take much time.

Subscribe to the project’s social networks not to miss important updates.

Highlights:

  • completing tasks;
  • collecting points;
  • be socially active on X (Twitter).

If you have any questions while completing the activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago

Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago. Circle has minted USDC worth 17.25 billion on
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996--%
LENS
LENS$0.002874-1.70%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 08:46
Airdrops are still success makers, we just need to do them better | Opinion

Airdrops are still success makers, we just need to do them better | Opinion

Token distribution should be about more than a single splash, but rather cultivate vibrant, invested communities that contribute to long-term project viability
Moonveil
MORE$0.02146-20.04%
SPLASH
SPLASH$0.000477-2.85%
Term Finance
TERM$0.442--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0132-2.51%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 17:56
Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago

Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion new USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago.
Share
PANews2025/07/04 09:45

Trending News

More

Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago

Airdrops are still success makers, we just need to do them better | Opinion

Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

U.S. House Financial Services Committee: July 14th is "Crypto Week" and will review multiple crypto bills