Decentralized AI gets boost as OpenGradient integrates Walrus on Sui

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 00:04
SUI
SUI$2,6851-21,28%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,0796-33,61%

AI research lab OpenGradient leveraged the Walrus data storage protocol to make decentralized AI agents.

Centralization is one of the main concerns with AI systems, which is why multiple firms are turning to blockchain to address it. On Wednesday, June 25, OpenGradient announced its integration with Walrus to bring decentralized AI to the Sui Network (SUI).

OpenGradient will use Walrus’ decentralized storage network to build and run decentralized AI agents. According to the team, the integration enables it to host over 100 AI models across dozens of ecosystems.

Ultimately, the goal of the platform is to make decentralized AI a reality. Matthew Wang, Co-founder and CEO at OpenGradient, explained the advantages of giving users control over their own AI models. Specifically, the models would be private, cheaper to run, and more transparent.

AI models need decentralized data: Walrus Foundation

AI models require access to large amounts of data, which is why decentralized storage has become increasingly attractive. Rebecca Simmonds, Managing Executive at Walrus Foundation, highlighted why developers of AI solutions need storage platforms like Walrus.

Thanks to open storage protocols, users will be able to see exactly what training data goes into an AI model. According to OpenGradient, users and developers can now tap into Walrus data storage to build and train their own models.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

MAGACOIN FINANCE набирає популярність у криптопросторі. Проєкт щойно перетнув позначку в 15,9 мільйона доларів залучених коштів, з майже 20 000 інвесторів [...] Допис MAGACOIN FINANCE залучив $15,9 млн: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin очікують на 100-кратний ROI у четвертому кварталі вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0,001019-33,26%
Ripple
XRP$2,4333-12,97%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0,1507-10,56%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 08:30
Share
Аналіз: Обсяг ліквідації Hyperliquid наближається до 7 мільярдів доларів, загальний обсяг мережі може досягти 30-40 мільярдів доларів

Аналіз: Обсяг ліквідації Hyperliquid наближається до 7 мільярдів доларів, загальний обсяг мережі може досягти 30-40 мільярдів доларів

PANews повідомив 11 жовтня, що MLM (@mlmabc) заявив, що чутки про "ліквідацію на $10 мільярдів" були неправдивими, і що фактичний масштаб може перевищувати $30-40 мільярдів. Також було розкрито, що майже $7 мільярдів було ліквідовано лише на Hyperliquid.
MAY
MAY$0,02948-21,63%
Share
PANews2025/10/11 09:10
Share
DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

PANews повідомив 11 жовтня, що ETF Bitwise Avalanche був розміщений на DTCC з кодом акцій BAVA.
Share
PANews2025/10/11 08:17
Share

Trending News

More

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

Аналіз: Обсяг ліквідації Hyperliquid наближається до 7 мільярдів доларів, загальний обсяг мережі може досягти 30-40 мільярдів доларів

DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

Приготуйтеся: передпродаж нових токенів $IPO скоро відкриється з ексклюзивними пропозиціями

Криптовалютні новини: Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів