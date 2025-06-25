Solana restaking protocol Fragmetric launches FRAG token, with first round of airdrop accounting for 10% of total

By: PANews
2025/06/25 23:03
PANews reported on June 25 that Solana's ecological re-staking protocol Fragmetric officially announced the launch of the FRAG token and the establishment of the Fragmetric Foundation, aiming to accelerate the development of Solana's ecological decentralization and liquidity re-staking platform. The FRAG-22 standard has achieved seamless access to Jito (Re)staking for a variety of LST assets, and has reached exclusive cooperation with node consensus networks such as Switchboard and Ping Network. FRAG tokens will empower community governance, and the first round of airdrops will account for 10% of the total, covering early users, cooperative DeFi protocol participants and community members.

