Anthony Pompliano's ProCap BTC purchased another 1,208 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,932

By: PANews
2025/06/25 20:49
Bitcoin
BTC$112 399,2-7,12%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0849-10,91%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to GlobeNewswire, ProCap BTC, LLC, a Bitcoin financial services company founded by American investor Anthony Pompliano, purchased 1,208 new Bitcoins at an average price of US$105,977 per Bitcoin, bringing the company's total Bitcoin holdings to 4,932.

Previously, ProCap BTC had announced plans to merge with Columbus Circle Capital Corp. I for $1 billion and plan to go public as ProCap Financial, Inc. The company said it would continue to increase its holdings of Bitcoin, and it is expected that after the merger is completed, the size of Bitcoin on the books will reach $1 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

MAGACOIN FINANCE набирає популярність у криптопросторі. Проєкт щойно перетнув позначку в 15,9 мільйона доларів залучених коштів, з майже 20 000 інвесторів [...] Допис MAGACOIN FINANCE залучив $15,9 млн: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin очікують на 100-кратний ROI у четвертому кварталі вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0,001019-33,26%
Ripple
XRP$2,4333-12,97%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0,1507-10,56%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 08:30
Share
Аналіз: Обсяг ліквідації Hyperliquid наближається до 7 мільярдів доларів, загальний обсяг мережі може досягти 30-40 мільярдів доларів

Аналіз: Обсяг ліквідації Hyperliquid наближається до 7 мільярдів доларів, загальний обсяг мережі може досягти 30-40 мільярдів доларів

PANews повідомив 11 жовтня, що MLM (@mlmabc) заявив, що чутки про "ліквідацію на $10 мільярдів" були неправдивими, і що фактичний масштаб може перевищувати $30-40 мільярдів. Також було розкрито, що майже $7 мільярдів було ліквідовано лише на Hyperliquid.
MAY
MAY$0,02948-21,63%
Share
PANews2025/10/11 09:10
Share
DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

PANews повідомив 11 жовтня, що ETF Bitwise Avalanche був розміщений на DTCC з кодом акцій BAVA.
Share
PANews2025/10/11 08:17
Share

Trending News

More

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

Аналіз: Обсяг ліквідації Hyperliquid наближається до 7 мільярдів доларів, загальний обсяг мережі може досягти 30-40 мільярдів доларів

DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

Приготуйтеся: передпродаж нових токенів $IPO скоро відкриється з ексклюзивними пропозиціями

Криптовалютні новини: Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів