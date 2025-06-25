The U.S. House of Representatives is divided on encryption legislation strategy, and the advancement of the GENIUS bill has attracted attention

By: PANews
2025/06/25 20:20
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Crypto In America , the U.S. Capitol Hill is engaged in a fierce game over cryptocurrency legislative strategies. Republicans in the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as the crypto industry, are discussing whether the GENIUS Act should be packaged with the market structure bill or passed separately. Some industry giants such as Coinbase and a16z support the packaged passage, but the DeFi community prefers to push the GENIUS Act to land quickly first. President Trump also publicly called on the House of Representatives to pass the "clean" GENIUS Act at "lightning speed." At the same time, many Republican members of the Senate prefer to pass the GENIUS Act separately first. At present, the opinions of all parties have not yet been unified, and the legislative prospects remain uncertain.

