EU plans to ignore ECB warnings and push forward new stablecoin regulations

By: PANews
2025/06/25 18:20
EPNS
PUSH$0.0268-12.53%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0849-10.91%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002181-0.36%

PANews reported on June 25 that the Financial Times reported that the European Commission will announce new rules for the fast-growing stablecoin market in the coming days, rejecting the European Central Bank's warning that the new rules could threaten the stability of regional banks during periods of market volatility. The new guidelines will make it clear that stablecoins of the same brand issued outside the EU can be interchangeable with versions permitted in the EU market, thus filling the gap in EU law in the field of cryptocurrencies. Previously, European Central Bank President Lagarde warned that stablecoins could pose risks to monetary policy and financial stability, calling for strict supervision when operating across borders. Despite this, the European Commission still insists on promoting relevant rules, emphasizing that risks are controllable, and recommends that national regulators conduct their own assessments and strengthen safeguards.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

MAGACOIN FINANCE набирає популярність у криптопросторі. Проєкт щойно перетнув позначку в 15,9 мільйона доларів залучених коштів, з майже 20 000 інвесторів [...] Допис MAGACOIN FINANCE залучив $15,9 млн: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin очікують на 100-кратний ROI у четвертому кварталі вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001019-33.26%
Ripple
XRP$2.4333-12.97%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1507-10.56%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 08:30
Share
Аналіз: Обсяг ліквідації Hyperliquid наближається до 7 мільярдів доларів, загальний обсяг мережі може досягти 30-40 мільярдів доларів

Аналіз: Обсяг ліквідації Hyperliquid наближається до 7 мільярдів доларів, загальний обсяг мережі може досягти 30-40 мільярдів доларів

PANews повідомив 11 жовтня, що MLM (@mlmabc) заявив, що чутки про "ліквідацію на $10 мільярдів" були неправдивими, і що фактичний масштаб може перевищувати $30-40 мільярдів. Також було розкрито, що майже $7 мільярдів було ліквідовано лише на Hyperliquid.
MAY
MAY$0.02948-21.63%
Share
PANews2025/10/11 09:10
Share
DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

PANews повідомив 11 жовтня, що ETF Bitwise Avalanche був розміщений на DTCC з кодом акцій BAVA.
Share
PANews2025/10/11 08:17
Share

Trending News

More

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

Аналіз: Обсяг ліквідації Hyperliquid наближається до 7 мільярдів доларів, загальний обсяг мережі може досягти 30-40 мільярдів доларів

DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

Приготуйтеся: передпродаж нових токенів $IPO скоро відкриється з ексклюзивними пропозиціями

Криптовалютні новини: Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів