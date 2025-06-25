Humanity Protocol is now open for airdrops By: PANews 2025/06/25 17:17

H $0.07017 +4.90% JUNE $0.0849 -10.91% OPEN $0.00000001113 -0.80% NOW $0.00411 -1.43%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the official X account of Humanity Protocol , $H tokens are now listed on cryptocurrency exchanges, and users can now go to the designated page to claim airdrops.