US-Listed Chinese Tech Firm Aurora Mobile Announces Crypto Reserve Strategy

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/25 17:19
Solana
SOL$188.37-14.43%
SUI
SUI$2.7458-19.69%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,121.07-6.55%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03287-27.93%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0002898-17.88%
Aurora
AURORA$0.06368-18.02%

Chinese-headquartered tech firm Aurora Mobile has announced that it will invest 20% of its cash and cash equivalents in crypto. The strategic initiative has been approved by its Board of Directors.

In an official release, the US-listed company said that the investments may include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, SUI and other tokens.

With BTC and ETH still leading for store of value among institutional investors, SOL and SUI are clawing into allocations, thanks to scalability and ecosystem growth.

“This decision reflects the Company’s commitment to innovative treasury practices and its focus on long-term value creation for shareholders.”

Aurora Mobile Aims to Foster Growth, Partnerships Through Crypto Investments

The crypto investments preserve value and support growth strategy, partnerships, and market expansion, Aurora Mobile wrote on X.

“Allocating a portion to crypto digital assets positions us at the forefront of finance and innovation, unlocking long-term value potential in a rapidly evolving landscape,” it added.

Further, in a separate thread, the firm noted that it has repurchased a total of 295,179 ADS, “reflecting our confidence in the company’s strategy and commitment to delivering shareholder value.”

Institutions Double Down on Crypto For Treasury Play

Aurora Mobile, which focuses on providing companies with stable push notification services, view its crypto investment as a strategic step to maintain strong liquidity.

The move comes at a time when most institutional investors believe in the long-term value of blockchain and digital assets, and plan to scale crypto investments over the next two to three years.

According to Weidong Luo, Chairman and CEO of Aurora Mobile, these investments will enhance “portfolio diversification by gaining exposure to an emerging asset class with low correlation to traditional markets.”

It will also be a pathway for innovation by aligning with the technological advancements that are reshaping global finance, Luo added.

“We view this as a measured step towards modernizing our treasury management practices.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

MAGACOIN FINANCE набирає популярність у криптопросторі. Проєкт щойно перетнув позначку в 15,9 мільйона доларів залучених коштів, з майже 20 000 інвесторів [...] Допис MAGACOIN FINANCE залучив $15,9 млн: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin очікують на 100-кратний ROI у четвертому кварталі вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001019-33.26%
Ripple
XRP$2.4333-12.97%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1507-10.56%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 08:30
Share
Аналіз: Обсяг ліквідації Hyperliquid наближається до 7 мільярдів доларів, загальний обсяг мережі може досягти 30-40 мільярдів доларів

Аналіз: Обсяг ліквідації Hyperliquid наближається до 7 мільярдів доларів, загальний обсяг мережі може досягти 30-40 мільярдів доларів

PANews повідомив 11 жовтня, що MLM (@mlmabc) заявив, що чутки про "ліквідацію на $10 мільярдів" були неправдивими, і що фактичний масштаб може перевищувати $30-40 мільярдів. Також було розкрито, що майже $7 мільярдів було ліквідовано лише на Hyperliquid.
MAY
MAY$0.02948-21.63%
Share
PANews2025/10/11 09:10
Share
DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

PANews повідомив 11 жовтня, що ETF Bitwise Avalanche був розміщений на DTCC з кодом акцій BAVA.
Share
PANews2025/10/11 08:17
Share

Trending News

More

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

Аналіз: Обсяг ліквідації Hyperliquid наближається до 7 мільярдів доларів, загальний обсяг мережі може досягти 30-40 мільярдів доларів

DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

Приготуйтеся: передпродаж нових токенів $IPO скоро відкриється з ексклюзивними пропозиціями

Криптовалютні новини: Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів