FalconX joins Lynq digital settlement layer as launch partner

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 15:32
FalconX has joined Lynq as a launch partner, alongside other major industry players such as Galaxy, Crypto.com, and Wintermute.

FalconX, a leading institutional crypto trading and prime brokerage platform, has joined Lynq, a real-time interest-bearing settlement network, as a launch partner and is already integrating with Lynq via API in preparation for the launch.

“FalconX will be a driving force to help unlock liquidity for the network,” said Jerald David, CEO of Lynq. “We have already started working with their team and will be offering our mutual clients a compliant solution that meets the need of institutional market participants.”

For FalconX, the move follows other major developments, including a partnership with global banking group Standard Chartered and the acquisition of a majority stake in the parent company of Monarq Asset Management.

For Lynq, the addition of FalconX follows key integrations by industry leaders like Crypto.com— the first exchange to integrate with the platform— and Fireblocks, which now provides access to Lynq for over 2,000 institutional clients through its interface. Other early adopters include Galaxy, B2C2, and Wintermute.

Lynq, developed by Arca Labs, Tassat Group, and tZERO with backing from Avalanche and U.S. Bank, aims to be a real-time, interest-bearing settlement layer for digital asset and financial institutions. Its goal is to reduce counterparty risk, improve capital efficiency, and offer compliant infrastructure in response to growing institutional demand, especially for stablecoin settlements.

Lynq’s arrival highlights a growing trend in institutional settlement solutions — real-time, yield-generating networks built on tokenized assets and blockchain technology.

Some notable examples include Anchorage Digital’s Atlas, a federally-chartered settlement network that facilitates on-chain USD and crypto transactions, and JPMorgan’s Kinexys, which uses blockchain and stablecoins to enable near-instant bank payments.

