Deribit to have over $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts expire this Friday

2025/06/25
PANews June 25 news, according to CoinDesk, Deribit exchange will have a total of 141,271 Bitcoin options contracts expiring this Friday, with a value of over $14 billion, accounting for more than 40% of the total open interest, of which 81,994 are call options and the rest are put options. The current Bitcoin put option to call option ratio has risen to 0.72, partly due to the "cash-secured put option" strategy. Lin Chen, head of business development for Asia at Deribit, said that nearly 20% of expiring call options are in-the-money options, indicating that call option buyers have performed well in this cycle. The biggest pain point for this expiration is $102,000. The latest market capital flow is neutrally skewed, with traders selling straddle options and selling call options with an exercise price of about $105,000 and shorting put options with an exercise price of $100,000 when it expires on June 27. It is expected that price fluctuations will tighten before expiration, and implied volatility will remain high.

