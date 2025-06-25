Metaplanet Pulls in Over $500M on Day One of ‘555 Million Bitcoin’ Plan

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/25 12:14
Threshold
T$0.01232-19.21%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1243-20.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02627-16.20%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.353-20.67%

Metaplanet, the Japanese investment firm undergoing a bold pivot toward Bitcoin, raised more than $517m on the first day of its sweeping “555 Million Plan,” signaling strong early momentum behind one of Asia’s largest crypto-focused capital raises.

According to a company filing on Wednesday, the funding was secured through the issuance of 54m new shares after EVO Fund exercised a portion of its stock acquisition rights.

Metaplanet aims to raise as much as $5.4b through its 555m Plan, with the goal of acquiring 210,000 Bitcoin by the end of 2027, roughly 1% of the total supply.

Metaplanet Raises $517.8M in First Tranche of 555 Million Bitcoin Plan

As part of this effort, shares were issued at ¥1,388 each, or about $9.59, generating around ¥74.9b, or $517.8m. The issuance accounts for about 10% of the total 555m shares the company plans to release.

This initial funding round follows Metaplanet’s recent board approval to commit up to $5b to its US subsidiary. The unit, Metaplanet Treasury Corp, is based in Florida.

Going forward, the American arm will manage Bitcoin acquisition and treasury operations. It will also tap into deeper US capital markets and institutional infrastructure to support the company’s global strategy.

If Fully Executed, Plan Would Place Metaplanet Among Largest Bitcoin-Holding Firms

Metaplanet is following a strategy similar to that of US-based MicroStrategy, which has acquired over 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply through equity raises.

Now, Metaplanet aims to replicate that approach from the Asia-Pacific region. It hopes to position itself as a digital asset leader within Japanese capital markets.

According to the company, 96% of funds raised will go toward Bitcoin purchases. The remaining amount will be used for bond redemptions and yield-generating strategies.

Following Monday’s issuance, Metaplanet’s total outstanding shares climbed to over 654m.

If fully executed, the 555m Plan could make Metaplanet one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Bitcoin. This would give the firm significant influence in the fast-growing digital asset economy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

MAGACOIN FINANCE набирає популярність у криптопросторі. Проєкт щойно перетнув позначку в 15,9 мільйона доларів залучених коштів, з майже 20 000 інвесторів [...] Допис MAGACOIN FINANCE залучив $15,9 млн: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin очікують на 100-кратний ROI у четвертому кварталі вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000973-36.11%
Ripple
XRP$2.4422-12.69%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.152-10.11%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 08:30
Share
Прогноз ціни Pepe: Мемкоїни падають – чи PEPE буде першим, хто зникне, чи першим, хто відновиться?

Прогноз ціни Pepe: Мемкоїни падають – чи PEPE буде першим, хто зникне, чи першим, хто відновиться?

Відкат ринку мемкоїнів змусив Pepe пройти критичний повторний тест підтримки — прогнози ціни Pepe тепер залежать від відскоку для продовження бичачого тренду.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000702-24.10%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001561-35.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00409-1.91%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 07:58
Share
DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

PANews повідомив 11 жовтня, що ETF Bitwise Avalanche був розміщений на DTCC з кодом акцій BAVA.
Share
PANews2025/10/11 08:17
Share

Trending News

More

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

Прогноз ціни Pepe: Мемкоїни падають – чи PEPE буде першим, хто зникне, чи першим, хто відновиться?

DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

Приготуйтеся: передпродаж нових токенів $IPO скоро відкриється з ексклюзивними пропозиціями

Криптовалютні новини: Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів