Mastercard Uses Chainlink to Provide On-Chain Fiat-to-Crypto Conversion for Cardholders By: PANews 2025/06/25 07:35

PANews reported on June 25 that according to The Block, Mastercard has reached a cooperation with Chainlink, which will allow more than 3 billion cardholders worldwide to complete the on-chain conversion of fiat currency to cryptocurrency directly through credit cards. The solution integrates Zerohash's compliance technology, while Swapper Finance, Shift4 Payments, XSwap and Uniswap protocols will support "intuitive user experience." Chainlink and Mastercard said in a statement that through this cooperation, global cardholders will be able to "purchase crypto assets directly on the chain through secure fiat-to-cryptocurrency conversions," a move aimed at eliminating "barriers that have long prevented mainstream users from entering the on-chain economy."