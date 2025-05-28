PA Daily | BlackRock recommends allocating 2% of the portfolio to Bitcoin; SharpLink makes a $425 million bet on ETH reserves

Today's news tips:

Regulatory/Macro

Square pilots real-time Bitcoin payments in Las Vegas, plans to fully open to customers in 2026

According to CoinDesk, Jack Dorsey's payment company Square launched a Bitcoin Lightning Network payment pilot during the "Bitcoin 2025" conference in Las Vegas. Participants can use Bitcoin to complete real-time settlement by scanning barcodes, and exchange rate conversion and transaction confirmation are automatically processed by the Square system. Miles Suter, head of Bitcoin products at Square's parent company Block, said that the function plans to expand the scope of testing this year and open it to all users in 2026 (subject to regulatory approval). The company said the move is aimed at building an "open, decentralized, low-cost" payment system.

US Senator Lummis: Trump supports bill to buy 1 million BTC

According to Cointelegraph, U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming revealed at the "Bitcoin 2025" conference that President Trump supports the "BITCOIN Act", which requires the U.S. government to purchase 1 million bitcoins within five years, with funds coming from the existing reserves of the Federal Reserve and the Treasury. The White House has formed a team of experts to promote digital asset legislation including stablecoins, market structure and Bitcoin strategic reserves, which are expected to be introduced in this order. Lummis said that the Senate Banking Committee has passed the stablecoin bill, and after consultation with the minority party, it is expected to be voted on by all within a week after the resumption of the meeting. Trump's chief crypto adviser David Sacks previously said that the "GENIUS Stablecoin Act" is expected to be passed with bipartisan support after passing a procedural vote of 66:32 on May 19.

Viewpoint

BlackRock: It is recommended to allocate 2% of the portfolio to Bitcoin

According to Crypto Rover, a spokesperson for asset management company BlackRock said at the Bitcoin 2025 conference that it is recommended to allocate 2% of the portfolio to Bitcoin.

Analysis: Bitcoin's current open interest seems to be stabilizing, and some traders may be taking profits to re-enter the market on a pullback

According to Matrixport analysis, Bitcoin open interest has grown significantly since its April low, while Solana has weakened relatively due to the cooling of the meme coin and Pump.fun craze. Analysts believe that this wave of growth may reflect the market's shift to a higher risk appetite, especially after Trump's recent tariff policy adjustments, Bitcoin continues to have the dual attributes of a risky asset and a safe-haven asset, and is increasingly regarded as "digital gold." However, the current open interest seems to be stabilizing, indicating that some traders may be taking profits and plan to re-enter the market when prices pull back.

Michael Saylor: When Wall Street holds 10% of Bitcoin, the price of Bitcoin will reach $1 million

According to Cointelegraph, Michael Saylor, chairman of the board of directors of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), said at the Bitcoin 2025 conference: "When Wall Street holds 10% of Bitcoin, the price of Bitcoin will reach one million US dollars."

BlackRock executive: Bitcoin has more room to rise than gold and less room to fall

According to Cointelegraph, Robert Mitchnick, head of digital assets at BlackRock, said at the Bitcoin 2025 conference: "Bitcoin has more room to rise than gold and less room to fall."

David Sacks: Blockchain, Bitcoin, and Cryptocurrency are the Financial System of the Future

David Sacks, the White House's director of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence and "crypto czar," said at the Bitcoin 2025 conference: "We believe that blockchain, Bitcoin, and cryptocurrency are the financial system of the future."

glassnode: BTC old holders are more active, with the transfer volume of 1-5 year holders reaching 4.02 billion US dollars

According to glassnode data, the activity of old Bitcoin holders has increased significantly recently, and the total transfer volume of the 1-5 year holder group has reached 4.02 billion US dollars, the highest level since February this year. Among them, the 3-5 year holder group contributed 2.16 billion US dollars, the second highest in this cycle, second only to 6 billion US dollars in March 2024; the 2-3 year holder group contributed 1.41 billion US dollars; the 1-2 year holder group contributed 450 million US dollars. The transfer activity of the 1-5 year holder group is the fifth largest peak in this cycle, mainly driven by old holders. Reviewing other transfer peaks in this cycle: 9.25 billion US dollars in October 2024 (dominated by the 1-2 year group), 6.11 billion US dollars in March 2024 (dominated by the 2-3 year group), 5.42 billion US dollars in February 2025 (dominated by the 2-3 year group), and 4.39 billion US dollars in November 2024 (dominated by the 3-5 year group). The current activity indicates that old holders are accelerating the release of their bitcoins.

Project News

Binance will launch Vaulta (A) perpetual contract, supporting up to 75x leverage

Binance Futures will launch Vaulta (A) perpetual contract at 16:00 on May 28, 2025, supporting up to 75x leverage. Earlier news, WLFi spent $6 million to purchase Vaulta (formerly EOS) tokens.

Binance HODLer Airdrop Lists Sophon (SOPH)

Binance announced that Sophon (SOPH) has become the 20th project on the HODLer Airdrops page. Previously, users who subscribed BNB to Simple Earn (flexible or locked) and/or On-Chain Yields products between 00:00 on May 14, 2025 and 23:59 on May 17, 2025, will receive SOPH airdrop rewards. Binance will list SOPH at 21:00 on May 28, Beijing time, and will open trading pairs with USDT, USDC, BNB, FDUSD, and TRY. Please note that SOPH will be listed on Binance Alpha for trading, but will no longer be displayed on Binance Alpha after spot trading is enabled. SOPH has a total supply of 10 billion, and this HODLer airdrop rewards a total of 150 million, accounting for 1.5% of the total supply. In addition, 50 million and 150 million SOPH will be used for other marketing activities in batches after spot listing and 6 months later, respectively. When SOPH goes online, the circulating supply will be 2 billion, accounting for 20% of the total supply.

KernelDAO and WLFI reach a cooperation to make USD1 a re-pledgeable asset

The re-pledge protocol KernelDAO announced a partnership with World Liberty Financial (WLFI) to introduce the stablecoin USD1 to the Kernel platform as a re-pledgeable asset for the first time. Through this partnership, USD1 holders can use their stablecoins to provide economic security for third-party applications and receive Kernel points as rewards. According to previous news, Upbit will launch KERNEL in the BTC and USDT markets.

OKX will delist 11 coin pairs including ZERO, PRQ, IQ, ARTY and SAMO

According to official news, OKX will officially delist ZERO/USDT, ZERO/USD, PRQ/USDT, PRQ/USD, IQ/USDT, IQ/USD, ARTY/USDT, ARTY/USD, SAMO/USDT, SAMO/USD and USDT/USDC pairs from 4:00 to 6:00 pm (UTC+8) on June 4, 2025. It is reported that OKX has suspended the recharge function of ZERO, PRQ, IQ, ARTY and SAMO at 2:00 pm (UTC+8) on May 28, 2025, and will no longer support the withdrawal service of ZERO, PRQ, IQ, ARTY and SAMO from 4:00 pm (UTC+8) on September 4, 2025.

Moonshot Lists TheTrenches ($Trenches)

Moonshot announced the launch of TheTrenches ($Trenches) on the Solana chain, with a current market value of approximately US$8.6 million and a 24-hour trading volume of US$27.8 million.

Grayscale Establishes "AI Crypto Section" as the Sixth Cryptocurrency Classification Standard

According to the official blog, Grayscale has established the "AI Crypto Sector" as the sixth cryptocurrency classification standard. The sector includes 20 tokens with a total market value of US$21 billion (an increase of 366% from Q1 2023), which is mainly divided into three subcategories: 1. AI platforms: such as market value leaders Bittensor and Near, providing decentralized AI development infrastructure; 2. AI tools and resources: including Grass (data collection) and Akash (computing power market); 3. AI applications and agents: such as Virtuals (autonomous AI agents) and Worldcoin (human identity verification). The report pointed out that the current AI crypto sector only accounts for 0.67% of the market value of the entire crypto market, but it has great potential. Bittensor will usher in its first token halving this year, and its subnet ecosystem has exceeded 7% of the circulation volume since its upgrade in February. Projects such as Grass have achieved annualized revenue of tens of millions of dollars, showing commercial progress. Grayscale has deployed this field through products such as Bittensor Trust, believing that blockchain technology can solve the governance risks of centralized development of AI. With the advancement of the stablecoin bill, the payment infrastructure of crypto-native AI agents is expected to be improved at an accelerated pace.

Important data

A whale withdrew 1,200 BTC from Binance, worth $130.6 million

According to Onchain Lens, a whale withdrew 1,200 BTC from Binance, worth $130.6 million.

The WalletConnect project's associated address transferred 2.5 million WCT to Binance, worth $2.34 million

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtp, the address 0x19F...cCA67 received 2.5 million WCT from the multi-signature address of the WalletConnect project 8 hours ago and transferred it to Binance, worth $2.34 million. This address also received 2.5 million tokens during the token TGE a month ago. Looking back, the funds may be related to Arrington Capital, and it cannot be confirmed that the tokens will be used for market making or selling.

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $385 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 9 consecutive days

According to SoSoValue data, yesterday (May 27, Eastern Time), the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was $385 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net inflow in a single day yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a net inflow of $409 million in a single day. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT has reached $48.394 billion. The second largest was Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF BTC, with a net inflow of $36.029 million in a single day, and the total net inflow of BTC has reached $1.414 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net outflow in a single day yesterday was Ark Invest and 21Shares' ETF ARKB, with a net outflow of $38.3352 million in a single day. Currently, the total net inflow of ARKB has reached $2.687 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$132.895 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.1%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$44.911 billion.

2 new wallets withdrew 4,838 ETH from Kraken 4 hours ago, worth $12.86 million

According to Onchain Lens monitoring, two newly created wallets withdrew 4,838 ETH worth $12.86 million from Kraken four hours ago.

Financing

Velocity, a European fintech platform covering stablecoin business, completes $10 million pre-seed round of financing

According to TFN, Velocity, a European fintech infrastructure platform, has completed a $10 million pre-seed round of financing, setting a record for financing in Europe at the same stage this year. This round was led by Activant Capital, with participation from Fuel Ventures and other institutions, and received strategic investment from executives of companies such as Stripe and Visa. The company was co-founded by former Worldpay executive Eric Queathem and Tom Greenwood, founder of real-time payment company Volt, and focuses on three major development areas: 1) a unified account architecture that integrates virtual IBAN and digital wallets; 2) real-time foreign exchange intelligent routing that supports fiat currency and stablecoins; 3) automated cross-border settlement system. The team currently has 11 people and plans to expand to 30 people by the end of the year, focusing on strengthening engineering and compliance operations. Velocity relies on its experience in the traditional payment industry to build an enterprise-level fund management platform that is compatible with both traditional banks and blockchain systems. Its technology has realized functions such as programmable payment and liquidity collaboration, and can cope with actual scenarios such as supplier payments and multi-currency fund pools.

Blockchain Builders closes $28 million fund to support crypto startups

According to Investing.com, Blockchain Builders, founded by Stanford graduates Gil Rosen, Kun Peng and Steven Willinger, announced the completion of a $28 million fund raising, which was oversubscribed. The fund has invested more than $16 million in 40 blockchain startups, focusing on the intersection of AI and blockchain and financial technology applications. Core investments include: investing $1 million each in modular AI company 0G and supercomputing project Nexus Labs (subsequent additional investments), and participating in their competitive rounds of financing. The fund plans to complete the deployment of the remaining $12 million by the end of 2025, and several invested projects are preparing for token generation events (TGE). The second phase of the fund plans to expand its investment network to Carnegie Mellon, Princeton and other universities.

Bitcoin smart multi-signature wallet service provider Asigna completes $3 million in financing

According to GlobeNewswire, Asigna, a Bitcoin smart multi-signature wallet service provider, announced the completion of a $3 million financing led by Hivemind Capital and Tykhe Block Ventures, with participation from Sats Ventures, Trust Machines and several angel investors. At the same time, the v2 version upgrade was released, adding embedded application support and developer SDK toolkits. The non-custodial multi-signature solution currently manages more than $1.1 billion in assets, supports the Bitcoin main chain and Layer2 protocols such as Stacks, and can connect to meta-protocols such as Ordinals and Runes. The new version allows users to interact with DApps directly through a multi-signature environment, and launches enterprise-level features such as sub-account management and privacy mode. Co-founder Vlad emphasized that it is completely built on the Bitcoin native layer and has no smart contract risks.

Stablecoin payment platform Beam completes $7 million financing, led by Castle Island Ventures

According to official news, the stablecoin-based payment service provider (PSP) Beam has raised $7 million in a round of financing led by Castle Island Ventures, with participation from institutions such as Archetype, Bankless Ventures, Verda Ventures, and Arca Fund. Beam is a payment platform that connects traditional finance with blockchain technology. The platform enables users to use stablecoins and fiat currencies to send and receive funds across borders, providing real-time currency exchange, conversion of cryptocurrencies to fiat currencies, and seamless integration with bank accounts and digital wallets. Beam has registered as a U.S. money service business and complies with the SOC 2 Type II standard.

IPO documents show Circle spent about $100 million to acquire Hashnote, mainly in the form of stock

According to The Block, Circle's latest IPO documents revealed that it completed the acquisition of tokenization company Hashnote in January 2025, with an actual consideration of US$99.8 million, including US$9.9 million in cash and 2.9 million fully vested common shares. Based on Circle's current offering price range of US$24-26 per share, the final value of the transaction may exceed US$120 million. Previously, the acquisition value has not been widely reported. According to the revised S-1 registration statement submitted by Circle to the US SEC on Tuesday, the company plans to raise funds through an initial public offering.

Strive Completes $750 Million Funding to Advance Its “Excess Return” Bitcoin Strategy

Strive Asset Management, an asset management company founded by Vivek Ramaswamy, has completed a $750 million private equity investment (PIPE) round of financing, with a subscription price of $1.35 per share, a 121% premium over the previous closing price of ASST, and the opportunity to expand to $1.5 billion through warrants. The funds will be used to acquire undervalued biotech companies, buy Mt. Gox and other Bitcoin debts, and discounted structured BTC credit products to build its Bitcoin vault. CEO Matt Cole said that Strive will use an "Alpha-oriented" strategy to increase BTC returns and will explain the plan in detail at the "Bitcoin and Enterprise Conference" in Las Vegas.

Institutional holdings of crypto assets

Metaplanet announces issuance of $50 million interest-free ordinary bonds to increase BTC holdings

Japanese listed company Metaplanet announced the issuance of $50 million interest-free ordinary bonds to purchase additional BTC.

KindlyMD buys 21 Bitcoins ahead of merger with Nakamoto Holdings

According to CoinDesk, healthcare service provider KindlyMD announced that it had purchased 21 bitcoins (worth approximately $2.3 million) at an average price of $109,027, completing the first phase of its bitcoin reserve strategy. The company's stock price rose 3.9% that day. The funds for this purchase came from the company's unexercised warrants. KindlyMD previously announced on May 12 that it would merge with Nakamoto Holdings, intending to follow the MicroStrategy model to establish a bitcoin reserve, and has received $710 million in financing support. The merged entity will work with custodian Anchorage Digital, and the transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025. David Bailey, founder of Nakamoto Holdings, said that 21 bitcoins symbolize that the holdings are one millionth of the total circulation, and the ultimate goal is to accumulate 1 million bitcoins.

Canadian listed company Captor Capital spent $500,000 to buy Bitcoin as a reserve asset

Captor Capital, a Canadian listed company, announced two strategic initiatives: 1) spending $500,000 to purchase Bitcoin as a reserve asset; 2) issuing $450,000 in unsecured convertible notes to European institutional investors, which will be used to supplement operating funds and promote investment strategies. Captor Capital emphasized that the acquisition of Bitcoin is part of its innovative financial strategy to create excess value for shareholders. According to the terms of the agreement, if the company completes equity financing of more than $10 million or a change in controlling rights occurs, the notes will automatically trigger the conversion mechanism.

SharpLink announces $425 million private placement, adds Ethereum to treasury strategy

SharpLink Gaming announced that it will complete a private placement financing of approximately US$425 million, with Consensys as the lead investor. The transaction is expected to be completed on May 29. The financing funds will be used to purchase Ethereum (ETH) and establish ETH as the company's main reserve asset. Joseph Lubin, founder of Consensys and co-founder of Ethereum, will serve as chairman of the company's board of directors. This move marks the expansion of SharpLink's business into the field of on-chain asset allocation, strengthening its strategic layout in the Web3 and iGaming markets.

Cantor launches $2 billion Bitcoin mortgage loan program, first supporting FalconX and Maple

Cantor Fitzgerald has officially launched its $2 billion Bitcoin mortgage program, with the first round of financing including crypto broker FalconX and decentralized credit platform Maple Finance. FalconX plans to withdraw more than $100 million under the credit framework in cooperation with Cantor, and Maple has completed the first loan issuance.