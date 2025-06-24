US SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Polkadot ETF By: PANews 2025/06/24 23:52

PANews reported on June 24 that documents showed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) announced the postponement of the approval decision on the 21Shares spot Polkadot ( DOT ) ETF .