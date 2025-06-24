A whale deposited 5.21 million USDC and opened a long position in ETH, SOL and BTC with high leverage on HyperLiquid By: PANews 2025/06/24 22:26

SOL $189.87 -13.81% BTC $113,016.67 -6.73% USDC $0.9989 -0.04% JUNE $0.0849 -10.91% ETH $3,836.3 -12.05%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale recharged $5.21 million USDC to the HyperLiquid platform and opened ETH , SOL and BTC long positions with 20x leverage for the first time.