A suspected ConsenSys-related address purchased another 3,704 ETH worth $8.91 million By: PANews 2025/06/24 12:52

JUNE $0.0849 -10.91% ETH $3,813.65 -12.63%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 20 minutes ago, a whale/institution (possibly related to ConsenSys) purchased another 3,704 ETH (worth US$8.91 million) through Galaxy Digital over-the-counter transactions. In the past three weeks, the party has purchased a total of 161,112 ETH (worth US$422 million) through Galaxy Digital over-the-counter transactions.