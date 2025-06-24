Metaplanet's board of directors approves additional capital contribution of up to $5 billion to its U.S. subsidiary By: PANews 2025/06/24 12:58

PANews reported on June 24 that according to an official announcement, Metaplanet Inc., a Japanese listed company, announced that its board of directors has approved an additional capital contribution of up to US$5 billion to its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, Metaplanet Treasury Corp, located in Florida. As stated in the announcement entitled "Establishment of a Wholly Owned U.S. Subsidiary" released on May 1, the company established Metaplanet Treasury Corporation to strengthen its global Bitcoin treasury operations and enhance its execution capabilities in international markets. The funds for this capital contribution are expected to be raised through the exercise of Series 20 to 22 stock acquisition rights. All capital contributions will be used in full to purchase additional Bitcoin. The use of funds remains unchanged from the previously disclosed plan.