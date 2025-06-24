A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE By: PANews 2025/06/24 09:12

HYPE $39.16 -11.34% USDC $0.9987 -0.06% JUNE $0.0849 -10.91%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past five days, a whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $10.5 million to buy 287,153 HYPE at a price of $36.56. The whale also held a 10x leveraged HYPE short position.