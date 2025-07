An institution has used 112.96 million USDC to purchase 47,070 ETH in the past three days PANews 2025/06/23 11:18

SPOT $0.00000000000001213 -0.08% ETH $2,579.62 +0.56% USDC $0.9996 +0.01% THREE $0.00376 -6.00%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, an institution used 112.96 million USDC to purchase 47,070 ETH at an average price of US$2,400 during the market decline in the past three days. In the past 11 days, the institution has invested a total of $333.78 million in Wintermute and Coinbase over-the-counter transactions to acquire 132,535 ETH (average price of $2,518), and currently has a floating loss of $36.68 million (-11%). The previously obtained profits of more than $30 million are facing the risk of being reversed.