A whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, and now has a floating loss of about $22 million PANews 2025/06/22 22:13

SOL $151.97 -1.06% HYPE $39.33 -1.32% ETC $16.85 -0.76% XRP $2.2501 +0.08% NOW $0.00621 -2.05%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, a whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, involving assets including SOL, ETH, HYPE, XRP, ADA, etc. Due to the short-term plunge in the crypto market, the whale now has a floating loss of approximately US$22 million.