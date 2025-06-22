The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

PANews
2025/06/22 21:57
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000925-5.51%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi citing CCTV reports, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities at 3 pm local time on June 22, which is 3 am Beijing time tomorrow (June 23).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago

Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago. Circle has minted USDC worth 17.25 billion on
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.01%
LENS
LENS$0.002898+0.97%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 08:46
Airdrops are still success makers, we just need to do them better | Opinion

Airdrops are still success makers, we just need to do them better | Opinion

Token distribution should be about more than a single splash, but rather cultivate vibrant, invested communities that contribute to long-term project viability
Moonveil
MORE$0.02171-11.20%
SPLASH
SPLASH$0.000477-4.02%
Term Finance
TERM$0.442--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323-2.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 17:56
Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago

Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion new USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago.
Share
PANews2025/07/04 09:45

Trending News

More

Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago

Airdrops are still success makers, we just need to do them better | Opinion

Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

U.S. House Financial Services Committee: July 14th is "Crypto Week" and will review multiple crypto bills