Data: BLAST, VENOM, SOON and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which BLAST unlocks about $22.5 million

PANews
2025/06/22 20:41
PANews reported on June 22 that Token Unlocks data showed that BLAST, VENOM, SOON and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including:

Blast (BLAST) will unlock approximately 10.5 billion tokens at 10:00 pm Beijing time on June 26, accounting for 34.98% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$22.5 million;

Venom (VENOM) will unlock approximately 59.26 million tokens at 4:00 pm Beijing time on June 25, accounting for 2.84% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$10 million;

SOON (SOON) will unlock approximately 41.88 million tokens at 4:30 pm Beijing time on June 23, accounting for 22.41% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$8.4 million;

AltLayer (ALT) will unlock approximately 240 million tokens at 6:00 pm Beijing time on June 25, accounting for 6.83% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$6.7 million;

Undeads Games (UDS) will unlock approximately 2.15 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 26, accounting for 2.13% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$2.3 million;

IOTA (IOTA) will unlock about 15.16 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 25, accounting for 0.39% of the current circulation, worth about $2.3 million;

Velo (VELO) will unlock approximately 182 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on June 26, accounting for 2.47% of the current circulation and worth approximately $2.1 million.

Yield Guild Games (YGG) will unlock approximately 14.08 million tokens at 10:00 pm Beijing time on June 27, accounting for 2.68% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$1.9 million;

SingularityNET (AGIX) will unlock approximately 7.15 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on June 28, accounting for 2.38% of the current circulation, worth approximately $1.9 million.

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) will unlock approximately 3.1 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on June 28, accounting for 0.12% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$1.9 million.

