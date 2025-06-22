In the past 7 hours, three addresses have sold 5,657 ETH at a loss on the chain, with a total loss of $1.928 million

PANews
2025/06/22 10:36
Ethereum
ETH$2,579.35+0.75%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00376-6.00%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, in the past 7 hours, three addresses have cumulatively sold 5,657 ETH (about 13.4 million US dollars) on the chain, all in a loss state, with a cumulative loss of 1.928 million US dollars. Among them:

  • Whale 0xb1c...a108C: After holding the position for six months, the whale sold 1,440 ETH on the chain at one time 6 hours ago, which was worth $3.45 million and sold at a price of $2,392. Its cost was as high as $3,359.3, resulting in a loss of $1.392 million.
  • Whale 0x4F1...6618B: Sold 2716 ETH at an average price of $2301 three hours ago, worth $6.25 million. This part of ETH was bought at the short-term high of ETH at $2422.89 13 hours ago. In just ten hours, the loss was $330,000.
  • The big whale of the band since 2018 0xF89...8AEfe: 1501 ETH bought at $2529.95 on June 19, liquidated at an average price of $2392.75 7 hours ago, with a loss of $206,000.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago

Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago. Circle has minted USDC worth 17.25 billion on
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.01%
LENS
LENS$0.002898+0.97%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 08:46
Airdrops are still success makers, we just need to do them better | Opinion

Airdrops are still success makers, we just need to do them better | Opinion

Token distribution should be about more than a single splash, but rather cultivate vibrant, invested communities that contribute to long-term project viability
Moonveil
MORE$0.02171-11.20%
SPLASH
SPLASH$0.000477-4.02%
Term Finance
TERM$0.442--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323-2.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 17:56
Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago

Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion new USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago.
Share
PANews2025/07/04 09:45

Trending News

More

Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago

Airdrops are still success makers, we just need to do them better | Opinion

Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

U.S. House Financial Services Committee: July 14th is "Crypto Week" and will review multiple crypto bills