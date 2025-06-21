US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules

PANews
2025/06/21 21:10
U Coin
U$0.01231-0.32%

PANews June 21 news, according to Jinshi, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Atkins, said on Monday local time that the current framework that allows brokers to serve as digital asset custodians may need to be abolished and replaced, and revealed that hedge funds are considering granting themselves the right to custody crypto assets. Currently, only two institutions in the United States have obtained "special purpose broker-dealer" licenses. Atkins pointed out at the digital asset roundtable that the sluggish response stems from the "significant restrictions" set by the previous government. He emphasized: "Brokerage dealers have never been prohibited from custodying non-securities crypto assets or crypto securities." But he also pointed out that the SEC may need to clarify how customer protection and capital requirements apply to such institutions. Atkins has asked SEC staff to explore new paths for cryptocurrency regulation, including studying whether to revise custody rules to allow hedge funds, trading firms and investment advisors to implement self-custody of digital assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago

Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago. Circle has minted USDC worth 17.25 billion on
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.01%
LENS
LENS$0.002888-3.70%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 08:46
FTX applied to the court to implement "restricted processing procedures" in 49 jurisdictions, and its creditors may lose their distribution rights

FTX applied to the court to implement "restricted processing procedures" in 49 jurisdictions, and its creditors may lose their distribution rights

PANews reported on July 4 that Sunil, a representative of FTX creditors, tweeted that FTX has applied for court approval to allow a new "restricted processing procedure" to be implemented
Share
PANews2025/07/04 10:10
Airdrops are still success makers, we just need to do them better | Opinion

Airdrops are still success makers, we just need to do them better | Opinion

Token distribution should be about more than a single splash, but rather cultivate vibrant, invested communities that contribute to long-term project viability
Moonveil
MORE$0.02159-13.94%
SPLASH
SPLASH$0.000477-4.02%
Term Finance
TERM$0.442--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319-2.44%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 17:56

Trending News

More

Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago

FTX applied to the court to implement "restricted processing procedures" in 49 jurisdictions, and its creditors may lose their distribution rights

Airdrops are still success makers, we just need to do them better | Opinion

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

U.S. House Financial Services Committee: July 14th is "Crypto Week" and will review multiple crypto bills