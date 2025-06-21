Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

PANews
2025/06/21 17:36
FUND
FUND$0.02922+7.42%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Hong Kong China News Service, Hong Kong Liberal Arts Federation Chairman and Legislative Council member Lo Wai-kwok said that the development of stablecoins is a "breakthrough" in Hong Kong's financial market. Issuing offshore RMB stablecoins in Hong Kong can reduce Hong Kong's dependence on the SWIFT system. He has suggested striving to expand the size of Hong Kong's RMB funding pool, increasing it five times to RMB 5 trillion from the current level, to meet the needs of the development of RMB stablecoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

