PeckShield: Hacken was suspected of being attacked, HAI fell by about 100% in a short period of time PANews 2025/06/21 08:43

HAI $0.010713 +0.23% TOKEN $0.01318 -2.51%

PANews reported on June 21 that PeckShieldAlert tweeted a reminder that Hacken (HAI) was suspected of being attacked, and market data showed that the price of its token HAI fell by about 100% in a short period of time.