Texas Governor Signs HB 4488 to Protect State Bitcoin Reserve as Permanent Fund

PANews
2025/06/21 09:22
FUND
FUND$0.02922+7.42%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.01815-9.84%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Crypto Briefing, Texas Governor Greg Abbott passed House Bill No. 4488 (HB 4488), which aims to protect specific state government funds, including any Bitcoin reserves created outside of state finances, from being included in general revenue. The bill exempts the reserve fund and other special funds from the obligation to automatically dissolve in 2025.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has yet to make a decision on Senate Bill 21 (SB21). The bill would authorize Texas to invest in Bitcoin and other crypto assets with a market value of at least $500 billion. Currently, only Bitcoin meets this threshold.

Greg Abbott has until June 22 to sign or veto SB21, which was submitted to him on June 1. Because the bill was submitted near the end of the legislative session, under Texas law he must act within 20 days of the adjournment.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago

Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago. Circle has minted USDC worth 17.25 billion on
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.01%
LENS
LENS$0.002888-3.70%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 08:46
FTX applied to the court to implement "restricted processing procedures" in 49 jurisdictions, and its creditors may lose their distribution rights

FTX applied to the court to implement "restricted processing procedures" in 49 jurisdictions, and its creditors may lose their distribution rights

PANews reported on July 4 that Sunil, a representative of FTX creditors, tweeted that FTX has applied for court approval to allow a new "restricted processing procedure" to be implemented
Share
PANews2025/07/04 10:10
Airdrops are still success makers, we just need to do them better | Opinion

Airdrops are still success makers, we just need to do them better | Opinion

Token distribution should be about more than a single splash, but rather cultivate vibrant, invested communities that contribute to long-term project viability
Moonveil
MORE$0.02159-13.94%
SPLASH
SPLASH$0.000477-4.02%
Term Finance
TERM$0.442--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319-2.44%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 17:56

Trending News

More

Circle minted 250 million USDC on Solana about 8 hours ago

FTX applied to the court to implement "restricted processing procedures" in 49 jurisdictions, and its creditors may lose their distribution rights

Airdrops are still success makers, we just need to do them better | Opinion

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

U.S. House Financial Services Committee: July 14th is "Crypto Week" and will review multiple crypto bills