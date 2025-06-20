A trader shorted 40,000 ETH with 10x leverage 9 days ago, and currently has a floating profit of over $12.15 million PANews 2025/06/20 23:09

MORE $0.0216 -15.22% ETH $2,580.38 +0.71%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Lookonchain, trader 0xcB92 shorted 40,000 ETH (worth $100 million) with 10x leverage 9 days ago, and currently has unrealized profits of more than $12.15 million, plus $172,800 in funding fee income.