Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Report: It is too early to assess the impact of tariffs on the economy

PANews
2025/06/20 23:05

PANews June 20 news, according to Jinshi, the latest monetary policy report released by the Federal Reserve to Congress on Friday stated that the US inflation rate has risen and the labor market conditions are solid, but it hinted that the impact of Trump's tariff measures may have just begun to appear, and reiterated the Fed's view that it can wait for clearer conditions before taking action. The Fed said in the report: "The impact of increased import tariffs on US consumer prices this year is highly uncertain, as trade policies continue to evolve, and it is too early to assess how consumers and businesses will react. Although the impact of tariffs cannot be directly observed from official consumer price statistics, the pattern of net price changes for various commodities this year suggests that tariffs may be one of the reasons for the recent rebound in commodity inflation." The report also said that despite the uncertainty, the financial system has been "resilient."

Coinbase: System upgrade time adjusted to 22:00 on August 2

Coinbase: System upgrade time adjusted to 22:00 on August 2

PANews reported on July 4 that Coinbase tweeted that the system upgrade time has been adjusted to 22:00 (UTC+8) on August 2, 2025, and is expected to last for 3
PANews2025/07/04 07:42
Bitcoin holds steady amid higher-than-expected core PCE inflation and weakening futures volumes

Bitcoin holds steady amid higher-than-expected core PCE inflation and weakening futures volumes

Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $107,000 on Friday as the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation data for May rose to 2.7%, beating expectations of 2.6%.
Fxstreet2025/06/28 04:40
FTX applied to the court to implement "restricted processing procedures" in 49 jurisdictions, and its creditors may lose their distribution rights

FTX applied to the court to implement "restricted processing procedures" in 49 jurisdictions, and its creditors may lose their distribution rights

PANews reported on July 4 that Sunil, a representative of FTX creditors, tweeted that FTX has applied for court approval to allow a new "restricted processing procedure" to be implemented
PANews2025/07/04 10:10

