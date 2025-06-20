Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents PANews 2025/06/20 21:16

SQD $0.18491 +2.53% NOW $0.00623 -1.57% POPCAT $0.3205 +0.25% TOKEN $0.01321 -2.29%

PANews reported on June 20 that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that Popcat (POPCAT) and Subsquid (SQD) are now open to German residents.