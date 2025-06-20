Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$6.5942 million

PANews reported on June 20 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$6.5942 million. Among them:

  • The transaction volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$1.9149 million, and the transaction volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$1.5178 million;
  • The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$949,200, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$694,000;
  • The transaction volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$528,800, and the transaction volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$989,500.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.

