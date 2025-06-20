Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21

2025/06/20 15:15
PANews reported on June 20 that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC) announced the launch of a public consultation on new rules for the listing of digital assets, which will last until July 21, 2025. The new rules propose that exchanges be allowed to list digital tokens issued by themselves or their affiliates, while requiring stricter information disclosure to prevent insider trading. The new rules also require the disclosure of information about people related to the token issuer and the marking of warning symbols in the reporting system to strengthen market supervision.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

