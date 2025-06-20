Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight PANews 2025/06/20 12:17

PANews reported on June 20 that the Israeli military said it carried out a series of attacks on Tehran at night, targeting dozens of Iranian military facilities and nuclear research bases. More than 60 fighter jets participated in the attack, dropping 120 rounds of ammunition. Several missile production industrial facilities in Tehran were attacked. The headquarters of the Iranian Defense Innovation and Research Organization (SPND), which is responsible for the nuclear weapons research and development project, was also attacked. Another site attacked was used to manufacture "an important part of Iran's nuclear weapons program."