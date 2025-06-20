Trader 0xb8b9's winning streak is challenged, and the current position loss exceeds 2 million US dollars

PANews
2025/06/20 11:19
Moonveil
According to PANews on June 20, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the on-chain address 0xb8b9 has won 29 consecutive long transactions, with a cumulative profit of more than 2.3 million US dollars. It has recently bet on BTC, ETH, SOL and LINK, but the current floating loss of its holdings has exceeded 2 million US dollars.

Coinbase: System upgrade time adjusted to 22:00 on August 2

PANews reported on July 4 that Coinbase tweeted that the system upgrade time has been adjusted to 22:00 (UTC+8) on August 2, 2025, and is expected to last for 3
PANews2025/07/04 07:42
Bitcoin holds steady amid higher-than-expected core PCE inflation and weakening futures volumes

Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $107,000 on Friday as the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation data for May rose to 2.7%, beating expectations of 2.6%.
Fxstreet2025/06/28 04:40
U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

PANews July 4 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill promoted by President Trump with 218 votes
PANews2025/07/04 07:34

