HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Crypto.news
2025/06/20 02:45
Moonveil
MORE$0.02158-11.01%
Hedera
HBAR$0.159+1.96%
Term Finance
TERM$0.442--%
NEAR
NEAR$2.256-0.30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01324-2.21%

Hedera Hashgraph token crashed and formed a death cross pattern, signaling more downside in the near term.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price tumbled to a low of $0.1450, its lowest level since April 9, and 35% below its highest level in May.

The drop came despite a major ecosystem development. In a recent statement, AUDC, an Australian company, announced the launch of AUDD, the first Australian dollar stablecoin on the Hedera network. It also marked the first commercial implementation of Hedera Studio.

AUDD offers instant settlement and ultra-low costs of around $0.001 per transaction. It may also pave the way for additional stablecoin launches on Hedera’s blockchain in the coming months.

The risk, however, lies in the sharp drop in stablecoin supply on Hedera. According to DeFi Llama’s data, Hedera currently holds just $40 million worth of stablecoins, down 82% from last month’s peak of $216 million.

Hedera’s stablecoin footprint now trails that of newer chains. For instance, Sonic, relaunched in January, has over $380 million in stablecoins. Similarly, Unichain holds over $383 million.

Additional data from Coinglass shows that Hedera’s futures open interest has declined to $217 million, down from a year-to-date high of $308 million.

HBAR price technical analysis

HBAR price

The daily chart reveals that HBAR has been in a sustained downtrend in recent months. A death cross pattern formed on May 30, as the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages crossed.

Hedera token has also plunged below the upper side of the descending channel. Also, the Relative Strength Index and the MACD indicators have continued falling, a sign that the bearish trend is gaining momentum.

As a result, Hedera is likely to continue sliding, with sellers eyeing the lower side of the channel at $0.1200. A move above the resistance level at $0.1855 would invalidate the bearish outlook.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase: System upgrade time adjusted to 22:00 on August 2

Coinbase: System upgrade time adjusted to 22:00 on August 2

PANews reported on July 4 that Coinbase tweeted that the system upgrade time has been adjusted to 22:00 (UTC+8) on August 2, 2025, and is expected to last for 3
Share
PANews2025/07/04 07:42
Bitcoin holds steady amid higher-than-expected core PCE inflation and weakening futures volumes

Bitcoin holds steady amid higher-than-expected core PCE inflation and weakening futures volumes

Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $107,000 on Friday as the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation data for May rose to 2.7%, beating expectations of 2.6%.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,312.54+0.54%
Core DAO
CORE$0.5134-1.83%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02512-1.06%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/28 04:40
U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

PANews July 4 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill promoted by President Trump with 218 votes
U Coin
U$0.01234-0.40%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018231-9.19%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.845-0.12%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 07:34

Trending News

More

Coinbase: System upgrade time adjusted to 22:00 on August 2

Bitcoin holds steady amid higher-than-expected core PCE inflation and weakening futures volumes

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

Zama — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

PrismaX — active in the project with an eye on drops